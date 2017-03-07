FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. to probe some Ford imports of hybrid electric vehicles, parts
#Innovation and Intellectual Property
March 7, 2017 / 2:52 PM / 5 months ago

U.S. to probe some Ford imports of hybrid electric vehicles, parts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - The Ford logo is pictured at the Ford Motor Co plant in Genk,Belgium December 17, 2014.Francois Lenoir/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Tuesday it has launched a patent-infringement investigation into imports of certain hybrid electric vehicles and parts by Ford Motor Co.

The probe was sought by Paice LLC and Abell Foundation Inc, both privately owned companies in Baltimore, which allege that the imports infringe their patents, the ITC said in a statement. The two companies are seeking a limited exclusion order and cease and desist orders, it said.

Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Tim Ahmann

