Fast track trade bill clears final Senate procedural hurdle

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) (C) departs the Senate floor after a vote at the U.S. Capitol in Washington May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Legislation key to sealing a Pacific trade pact passed another critical test in the U.S. Senate on Friday, boosting hopes for a deal that is central to President Barack Obama’s strategic shift toward Asia.

For the second time in two days, the Senate voted to limit debate on a bill, 61 to 38, granting the White House authority to speed trade deals through Congress, which is opposed by many of Obama’s fellow Democrats.

The bill will now face a final Senate vote before being considered by the House of Representatives.