FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama says cautiously optimistic of getting TPP trade deal passed
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 22, 2016 / 5:11 PM / 2 years ago

Obama says cautiously optimistic of getting TPP trade deal passed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama hosts dinner and delivers remarks for U.S. Governors Association at The White House in Washington, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Monday he was “cautiously optimistic” that the U.S. Congress would support the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact his administration made with Asian countries.

Speaking to state governors at the White House, Obama said he would have to rely on votes from pro-trade Democrats and Republicans since labor leaders opposed the deal.

Obama noted that Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives Paul Ryan had largely been supportive of the pact.

Passing the deal would be a legacy-defining achievement during Obama’s final year in office.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.