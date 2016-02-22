Obama says cautiously optimistic of getting TPP trade deal passed

U.S. President Barack Obama hosts dinner and delivers remarks for U.S. Governors Association at The White House in Washington, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Monday he was “cautiously optimistic” that the U.S. Congress would support the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact his administration made with Asian countries.

Speaking to state governors at the White House, Obama said he would have to rely on votes from pro-trade Democrats and Republicans since labor leaders opposed the deal.

Obama noted that Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives Paul Ryan had largely been supportive of the pact.

Passing the deal would be a legacy-defining achievement during Obama’s final year in office.