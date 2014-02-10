FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US trade action against India relates to solar subsidies: India government source
February 10, 2014 / 4:19 PM / 4 years ago

US trade action against India relates to solar subsidies: India government source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The United States has told India that a trade enforcement action it plans to announce on Monday will involve it taking Delhi to the World Trade Organization over subsidy levels in its solar power industry, an Indian government source said.

U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman is due to hold a news conference at 2 p.m. on Monday, his office said on Sunday night. It said it could offer no additional details.

The trade enforcement action could deal another blow to bilateral relations damaged in December by the arrest and strip-search of an Indian consul.

Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Hugh Lawson

