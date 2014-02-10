FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. launches new trade action against India over solar program
February 10, 2014 / 7:56 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. launches new trade action against India over solar program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Monday launched a fresh challenge to India’s domestic content requirements for its national solar program, saying a second phase of the program announced in October discriminated against U.S. manufacturers.

U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman told reporters that the Obama administration has filed a case at the World Trade Organization over the rules. It is the second WTO challenge Washington has made to India’s solar program.

Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Tim Ahmann and Paul Simao

