FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japanese official says still far apart from U.S. on farm exports
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 30, 2014 / 10:12 PM / 3 years ago

Japanese official says still far apart from U.S. on farm exports

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Acting Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Wendy Cutler (L) shakes hands with Japan's deputy chief negotiator Hiroshi Oe ahead of their meeting for the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) free trade negotiation at the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo April 22, 2014. REUTERS/Shizuo Kambayashi

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and Japan still have a way to go in resolving access for U.S. farm exports to the Japanese market as part of Pacific trade talks, a senior Japanese official said on Friday.

“There was some progress but we are still far apart,” Japan’s Deputy Chief Negotiator Hiroshi Oe told reporters after two days of meetings with U.S. officials on farm exports.

Talks on the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a 12-nation grouping that would stretch from Asia to Latin America, seek to remove tariffs and other barriers to trade, particularly for agricultural goods.

The United States wants Japan to open its rice, beef and pork, dairy, and sugar markets. Japan has said it cannot completely eliminate tariffs on all those products, prompting calls from U.S. farm groups for it to be dropped from the talks.

Oe brushed off the call and said U.S. negotiators had not raised the prospect of excluding Japan at the Washington meetings.

“Japanese farm groups are also stakeholders ... we are not negotiating with the stakeholders,” he said.

Asked if Japan intended to offer the same terms to other TPP countries as it agreed with the United States, Oe said it would depend on the tariff line but in general, “we try to apply the same formula.”

Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.