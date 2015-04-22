FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. House Democrat proposes alternative to fast track trade bill
April 22, 2015 / 7:25 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. House Democrat proposes alternative to fast track trade bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Representative Sander Levin (D-MI) speaks the media after attending a closed meeting for members of Congress on the situation in Syria at the U.S. Capitol in Washington in this file photot taken on September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top Democrat on the U.S. House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee said on Wednesday he will offer an alternative to legislation to speed trade deals through Congress when lawmakers debate the bill on Thursday.

Michigan’s Sander Levin said his proposal would put a massive Pacific trade pact “on the right track” and provide a path for a deal that could get broad, bipartisan support.

The proposal would make sure that the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership included strong and enforceable currency provisions and new standards on labor, the environment and investor-state disputes, according to a summary.

Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
