Robert Lighthizer testifies before a Senate Finance Committee confirmation hearing on his nomination to be U.S. trade representative on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 14, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Thursday approved President Donald Trump's nominee for U.S. Trade Representative, a critical position ahead of renegotiations of the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico.

The Senate voted to confirm veteran trade lawyer Robert Lighthizer by a 82-14 vote.