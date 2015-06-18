FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
McConnell: U.S. Senate can pass 'fast track' trade, aid bills
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
June 18, 2015 / 11:16 PM / 2 years ago

McConnell: U.S. Senate can pass 'fast track' trade, aid bills

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) (C) and Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) arrive to speak to the media about the annual defense policy bill on Capitol in Washington June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday that he believes there will be sufficient votes in the chamber to separately pass a “fast track” trade negotiating bill and a worker aid bill.

McConnell, speaking on the Senate floor, said he has started procedural steps to take up the trade promotion authority bill passed by the House of Representatives earlier on Thursday. He also took steps to attach the trade adjustment assistance measure to a bill that extends African trade preferences.

“In the judgment of members of both parties in the House and the Senate, our best way forward now is to consider TPA and TAA separately,” McConnell said. “That means TAA will come second after TPA, but the votes will be there to pass it — reluctantly, not happily, but they will be there if it means getting something far more important accomplished for the American people.”

Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.