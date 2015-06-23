FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
McConnell: Trade Promotion Authority should pass Senate on Wednesday
June 23, 2015 / 6:39 PM / 2 years ago

McConnell: Trade Promotion Authority should pass Senate on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) arrives in the subway system under the U.S. Capitol in Washington June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he expects Trade Promotion Authority legislation to pass the Senate on Wednesday and then head to the White House for President Barack Obama’s approval.

“That will clear the Senate tomorrow and go to the president” for signing into law, McConnell said, referring to the bill also known as TPA. He said he also expected a program of aid to workers affected by trade, known as Trade Adjustment Assistance, to pass the Senate.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chris Reese

