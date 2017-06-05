FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
U.S. refiners making 'impossible' fresh demands after sugar deal: source
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
June 5, 2017 / 8:20 PM / 2 months ago

U.S. refiners making 'impossible' fresh demands after sugar deal: source

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - U.S. sugar refiners came back to the negotiating table with additional demands after the U.S. and Mexican governments had reached a deal in a dispute over trade in sugar on Monday, a source close to the talks said.

Those demands are "impossible" to meet and the strategy seems to be a "moving target from petitioners to blow the deal," the source said, adding that the demands included conditions on the right of first refusal that would be difficult to meet.

The talks on sugar trade are seen as a precursor as well as significant hurdle to the more complex discussions on the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) between the United States, Mexico and Canada, which are expected to start in August.

The source said the cane refiner ASR Group, the maker of Domino Sugar, was "the real headache" in the talks.

Reporting by Anthony Esposito

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.