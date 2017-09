MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico will have guaranteed export access to meet 100 pct of U.S. sugar import needs under a new draft agreement, and in 2014 can send over 1.4 million tonnes of sugar to the United States, a source close to the negotiations said on Monday.

Mexico and the United States earlier reached a preliminary deal to avert potentially steep duties on Mexican sugar imports to the United States in talks that went down to the last minute.