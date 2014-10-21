Mexico seeks 1 mln sugar export floor in trade dispute with U.S

Technicians work inside the San Francisco Ameca sugar factory in the town of Ameca, Jalisco, in Mexico February 18, 2011. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico is seeking a sugar export floor of at least 1 million tonnes per year and insists that the United States drop its anti-dumping claims against its southern neighbor in order to resolve a sugar trade dispute, a Mexican source close to the negotiations said on Tuesday.

But if an agreement is not reached, Mexico will escalate the dispute to an international body such as the World Trade Organization, the source told Reuters speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the negotiations.

The proposed 1 million tonne export floor is similar to the amount of fructose imported by Mexico from the U.S.

The U.S. Department of Commerce is due to make a decision on anti-dumping duties on Oct. 24, which would be added to recommended preliminary anti-subsidy duties up to 17.01 percent on Mexican imports.

But duties could be suspended if the parties can reach an agreement to cap exports, which are currently unlimited, at a certain level.

The head of Mexico’s government-owned mills has said Mexico would be open to a settlement which sets an export minimum of between 1.1 million and 1.3 million tonnes.