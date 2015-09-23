FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama, Mexico's Pena Nieto discuss Pacific trade talks: White House
September 23, 2015 / 10:09 PM / 2 years ago

Obama, Mexico's Pena Nieto discuss Pacific trade talks: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation's 45th Annual Legislative Conference Phoenix Awards Dinner in Washington September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto discussed in a phone call on Wednesday the importance of swiftly concluding a Pacific trade deal, the White House said.

“They discussed the status of the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations and the importance of bringing the negotiations to a swift conclusion,” the White House said in a statement. 

TPP trade ministers failed to clinch a deal at a meeting in late July, but the negotiators said an agreement among the 12 Pacific Rim nations was within reach.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
