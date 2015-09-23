Obama, Mexico's Pena Nieto discuss Pacific trade talks: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto discussed in a phone call on Wednesday the importance of swiftly concluding a Pacific trade deal, the White House said.
“They discussed the status of the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations and the importance of bringing the negotiations to a swift conclusion,” the White House said in a statement.
TPP trade ministers failed to clinch a deal at a meeting in late July, but the negotiators said an agreement among the 12 Pacific Rim nations was within reach.
Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler