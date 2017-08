U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross (L) holds a news conference with Mexico's Secretary of Economy Ildefonso Guajardo Villarreal at the Department of Commerce in Washington, U.S. March 10, 2017.

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Secretary Wilbur Ross and Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo met in Washington on Monday and discussed dates for renegotiating the North American Free Trade (NAFTA) agreement, Mexico's economy ministry said in a statement.

The ministry did not mention any dates discussed. Ildefonso and Guajardo also agreed to maintain "continuous and open" dialogue in coming days to resolve a sugar dispute, it added.