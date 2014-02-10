FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
USTR has not warned India about threatened trade enforcement action: minister
February 10, 2014 / 10:59 AM / 4 years ago

USTR has not warned India about threatened trade enforcement action: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Michael Froman, U.S. Trade Representative gestures during a session at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The U.S. trade representative has not warned India about a threatened trade enforcement action linked to the country and due to be announced later on Monday, India’s trade minister said.

Anand Sharma told reporters on Monday he had not been informed about the move, which could further rile ties after an incident last year involving the arrest and strip-search of an Indian consul.

U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman will discuss the action at a news conference at 2 p.m. (1900 GMT), his office said on Sunday night. The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said it could offer no additional details.

Last week, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce called on Washington to ratchet up pressure on India over intellectual property rights, reflecting U.S. corporate anger at Indian companies that produce cheap generic versions of medicines.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon

