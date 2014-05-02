FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. sets preliminary duties on MSG from China, Indonesia
May 2, 2014 / 8:52 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. sets preliminary duties on MSG from China, Indonesia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department set preliminary duties on Friday on imports of food additive monosodium glutamate (MSG) from China and Indonesia after finding the imports were being sold in the United States too cheaply.

Under the preliminary ruling, imports from China will face a dumping margin of just over 52 percent and imports from Indonesia a dumping margin of nearly 6 percent.

The complaint was lodged by Ajinomoto North America Inc., the North American division of Japan’s Ajinomoto.

In 2013, imports of MSG from China were valued at an estimated $33.5 million and from Indonesia at $6 million, Commerce said.

Reporting by Krista Hughes, editing by G Crosse

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
