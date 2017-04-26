FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Canada says ready to come to NAFTA talks 'at any time'
April 26, 2017 / 6:27 PM / 4 months ago

Canada says ready to come to NAFTA talks 'at any time'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Canada's Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, March 21, 2017.Chris Wattie

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada is ready to come to talks on renewing the North American Free Trade Agreement at any time, a Canadian official said on Wednesday in reaction to reports that a draft executive order to withdraw the United States from the pact was under consideration.

"At this moment NAFTA negotiations have not started. Canada is ready to come to the table at any time," said Alex Lawrence, a spokesman for Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

