FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Mexico minister says Trump team receptive in trade discussions
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 26, 2017 / 2:00 PM / 7 months ago

Mexico minister says Trump team receptive in trade discussions

Mexico's Economy Secretary Ildefonso Guajardo Villarreal listens as Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto (not pictured) announces a plan to strengthen the economics for families in Mexico City, Mexico January 9, 2017.Carlos Jasso

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on Thursday his talks in Washington D.C. with a key trade adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump over the future of bilateral commerce had shown the U.S. side was receptive to Mexico's point of view.

Guajardo told Mexican television he had held long talks with Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro on Wednesday on how the two countries should seek to modernize the NAFTA trade agreement sensibly, and how to avoid obstacles to free trade.

The talks had shown the U.S. side was receptive to what Mexico had to say, Guajardo said.

Reporting by Dave Graham

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.