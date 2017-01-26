Mexico minister says Trump team receptive in trade discussions

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on Thursday his talks in Washington D.C. with a key trade adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump over the future of bilateral commerce had shown the U.S. side was receptive to Mexico's point of view.

Guajardo told Mexican television he had held long talks with Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro on Wednesday on how the two countries should seek to modernize the NAFTA trade agreement sensibly, and how to avoid obstacles to free trade.

The talks had shown the U.S. side was receptive to what Mexico had to say, Guajardo said.