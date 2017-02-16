FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico minister plans South America trip amid U.S. corn uncertainty
February 16, 2017 / 7:50 PM / 6 months ago

Mexico minister plans South America trip amid U.S. corn uncertainty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mexico's Agriculture Secretary Jose Calzada gestures during an interview with Reuters in Mexico City, Mexico February 16, 2017.Jose Luis Gonzalez

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's agriculture minister said on Thursday he will lead a business delegation to Argentina and Brazil to explore buying yellow corn, part of a drive to lessen Mexico's U.S. dependence given uncertainty over President Donald Trump's trade policies.

The trip will happen within the next 20 days, Agriculture Secretary Jose Calzada said, adding that the government could explore quotas and changing the tariff regime for imports from South America if needed.

Reporting by Adriana Barrera and Christine Murray

