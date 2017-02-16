Mexico minister plans South America trip amid U.S. corn uncertainty

Mexico's Agriculture Secretary Jose Calzada gestures during an interview with Reuters in Mexico City, Mexico February 16, 2017.

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's agriculture minister said on Thursday he will lead a business delegation to Argentina and Brazil to explore buying yellow corn, part of a drive to lessen Mexico's U.S. dependence given uncertainty over President Donald Trump's trade policies.

The trip will happen within the next 20 days, Agriculture Secretary Jose Calzada said, adding that the government could explore quotas and changing the tariff regime for imports from South America if needed.