Mexico's Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo attends a meeting of the "Alianza del Pacifico" (Pacific Alliance) in Vina del Mar, Chile March 14, 2017.

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Mexico is considering importing some tariff-free corn from Brazil or Argentina as it strives to lessen U.S. dependence, Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on Thursday.

Guajardo said the import quotas could be opened at any time, during a panel at the World Economic Forum in Buenos Aires.