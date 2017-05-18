Mexico welcomes NAFTA re-negotiation, expects constructive talks

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's government welcomed the upcoming renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) on Thursday after the Trump administration gave notice it was kicking off the process with a letter to Congress.

In a brief statement, Mexico's economy ministry said NAFTA had been a boon to Canada, the United States and Mexico, and that all three nations deserved a modern pact to regulate trade.

"Mexico expects a constructive negotiation that allows more cooperation, economic integration, and boosts regional competitiveness," the ministry said in the statement.