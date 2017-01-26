Mexico says cancelling Trump summit would fuel uncertainty

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A possible cancellation of a meeting planned next week between Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump would fuel uncertainty, Mexican Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade said on Thursday.

"That's correct," Meade said on Mexican radio when asked if a cancellation of the meeting would fuel uncertainty.

Earlier, Trump said on Twitter Pena Nieto should cancel his upcoming visit to Washington if Mexico refuses to pay for the border wall the American wants to build along the border.