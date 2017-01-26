FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Mexico says cancelling Trump summit would fuel uncertainty
#World News
January 26, 2017 / 2:42 PM / 7 months ago

Mexico says cancelling Trump summit would fuel uncertainty

Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade is pictured during the delivery of a message about foreign affairs by Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto at Los Pinos presidential residence in Mexico City, Mexico, January 23, 2017.Edgard Garrido

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A possible cancellation of a meeting planned next week between Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump would fuel uncertainty, Mexican Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade said on Thursday.

"That's correct," Meade said on Mexican radio when asked if a cancellation of the meeting would fuel uncertainty.

Earlier, Trump said on Twitter Pena Nieto should cancel his upcoming visit to Washington if Mexico refuses to pay for the border wall the American wants to build along the border.

Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom.

