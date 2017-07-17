FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
34 minutes ago
U.S. outlines priorities for NAFTA negotiations
#Trump
#Venezuela
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Not so fast: Workers seek ban on surprise scheduling
Business
Not so fast: Workers seek ban on surprise scheduling
Inside Israel's 'counter-terrorism boot camp' for tourists
World
Inside Israel's 'counter-terrorism boot camp' for tourists
Cyber Risk
Reuters Focus
Cyber Risk
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 17, 2017 / 8:54 PM / 34 minutes ago

U.S. outlines priorities for NAFTA negotiations

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - A car hauler heading for Detroit, Michigan, drives on the lane to Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario, Canada on April 28, 2017.Rebecca Cook/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Monday outlined its priorities for renegotiating the NAFTA trade agreement and said it would focus on ensuring better access for U.S. goods exported to Canada and Mexico in order to reduce the U.S. trade deficit.

In the document sent to Congress for revamping the North American Free Trade Agreement, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said the administration would strive to eliminate unfair subsidies and market-distorting trade practices.

"Too many Americans have been hurt by closed factories, exported jobs, and broken political promises," Lighthizer said in a statement. "Under President Trump’s leadership, USTR will negotiate a fair deal."

Related Coverage

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.