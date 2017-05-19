FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
'No tariffs, no quotas,' Mexico says ahead of NAFTA talks
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 19, 2017 / 7:00 PM / 3 months ago

'No tariffs, no quotas,' Mexico says ahead of NAFTA talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray takes part in an event to recognize the contributions made by members of the Mexican foreign service, in Mexico City, Mexico, April 28, 2017.Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico will not accept tariffs or quotas in a renegotiated NAFTA, Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray reiterated on Friday, a day after the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump triggered a 90-day count down to talks about the trade pact.

In a draft letter sent to lawmakers in March before his confirmation, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer listed among his objectives the ability to reimpose tariffs if Mexican and Canadian imports pose a serious injury threat to U.S. industry.

Reporting by Dave Graham

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.