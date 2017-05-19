'No tariffs, no quotas,' Mexico says ahead of NAFTA talks

Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray takes part in an event to recognize the contributions made by members of the Mexican foreign service, in Mexico City, Mexico, April 28, 2017.

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico will not accept tariffs or quotas in a renegotiated NAFTA, Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray reiterated on Friday, a day after the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump triggered a 90-day count down to talks about the trade pact.

In a draft letter sent to lawmakers in March before his confirmation, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer listed among his objectives the ability to reimpose tariffs if Mexican and Canadian imports pose a serious injury threat to U.S. industry.