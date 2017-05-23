FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 23, 2017 / 5:35 PM / 3 months ago

Mexico says NAFTA talks would be hard on bilateral level

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mexico's Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray addresses the media as he adjusts his headset after a private meeting in Mexico City, Mexico, May 19, 2017.Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said on Tuesday that it would be very difficult to reconcile the framework of the NAFTA trade agreement between the United States, Canada and Mexico in bilateral deals.

Speaking at an event in Mexico City with Canada's foreign minister who also backed a trilateral approach, Videgaray said elections next year in Mexico would make talks more difficult and he called for starting negotiations as soon as possible.

Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel and Sharay Angulo

