#Business News
March 18, 2015 / 8:37 PM / 2 years ago

New Zealand says U.S. Congress must pass fast-track to finish Pacific pact

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. lawmakers must pass legislation to streamline the passage of trade deals through Congress before negotiators can wrap up the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership, New Zealand Trade Minister Tim Groser said on Wednesday.

Groser, who is visiting Washington for talks with officials and lawmakers, said he thought the deal could be done quickly once so-called trade promotion authority (TPA) was in place.

“We ... are not going to get into the final end game negotiation without the United States Congress passing TPA,” he told reporters.

Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Eric Beech

