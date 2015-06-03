FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama: China 'putting out feelers' about joining Pacific trade pact
June 3, 2015 / 5:29 PM / 2 years ago

Obama: China 'putting out feelers' about joining Pacific trade pact

U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during a town hall meeting with Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative Fellows (YSEALI) at the White House in Washington June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said in a radio interview on Wednesday that China was “putting out feelers” about participating in a Pacific Rim trade pact at some point.

The White House wants to reach a trade deal with 12 Pacific Rim nations.

“China is going to have to at least take those international norms into account” if its neighbors form a pact, Obama told the U.S.-based radio program Marketplace. A portion of the interview was posted online on Wednesday.

Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Susan Heavey

