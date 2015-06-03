Obama: China 'putting out feelers' about joining Pacific trade pact

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said in a radio interview on Wednesday that China was “putting out feelers” about participating in a Pacific Rim trade pact at some point.

The White House wants to reach a trade deal with 12 Pacific Rim nations.

“China is going to have to at least take those international norms into account” if its neighbors form a pact, Obama told the U.S.-based radio program Marketplace. A portion of the interview was posted online on Wednesday.