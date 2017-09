U.S. President Barack Obama opens an umbrella as he steps from Marine One during a rain shower on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Tuesday urged Congress to move quickly to pass a trade facilitation and enforcement bill that the U.S. Senate has agreed to consider by the end of June.

Obama said in a statement that the bill includes “constructive tools to address unfair currency practices” and said “this legislation should be considered and reach my desk as quickly as possible.”