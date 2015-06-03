Obama coaxes Democrats in U.S. House to support his trade agenda

U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during a town hall meeting with Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative Fellows (YSEALI) at the White House in Washington June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Wednesday pushed reluctant members of his own Democratic party in the U.S. House of Representatives to support a Pacific trade deal he wants to finalize by the time he leaves office.

Obama did a series of television interviews with local anchors from Sacramento, San Diego, Seattle, El Paso and Dallas. These are media markets where most Democratic representatives have not yet said how they will vote on trade.

Obama is seeking “fast-track” powers to wrap up talks on the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal. After winning a key vote in the U.S. Senate last month, he now moves to a tougher fight in the House of Representatives.

Most Republicans are expected to vote in favor of the bill, but Obama needs some Democrats to sign on too, and has been actively courting their votes with phone calls and meetings.

Most Democrats oppose the deal because they worry it will shift jobs overseas.

Obama acknowledged there will be some “losers” from more trade, and said the legislative package will include aid for workers who need to get new skills.

“Technology is not stopping, and technology’s probably had a bigger displacement effect on the economy than anything like trade has,” Obama said in an interview with Marketplace, a radio program.

China is not part of the TPP talks, but Obama said the deal would pressure China to raise its labor and environmental standards.

“China is going to have to at least take those international norms into account,” Obama told Marketplace, noting China had “already started putting out feelers” about possibly joining the TPP at some point.

The House will likely vote on the “fast-track” trade promotion authority bill in June. Labor unions have threatened to campaign in 2016 against lawmakers who vote yes.

“It’s going to be a rocky vote,” said Xavier Becerra, a member of the House Democratic leadership who opposes the deal, in an interview on MSNBC.

In Sacramento, Representative Ami Bera, one of the few Democrats to say he will back Obama on trade, has been targeted by the AFL-CIO with television ads.

There are signs the tough tactics could backfire.

“I think labor is going a little overboard and I think that there’s some potential backlash for how far they’re going,” said Representative Cedric Richmond, a Democrat from Louisiana who has been leaning toward voting against the “fast-track” bill.

“The more (AFL-CIO President Richard) Trumka talks, the more I lean ‘yes,'” Richmond told reporters.