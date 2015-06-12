Obama to attend U.S. House Democrats' meeting before trade vote

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama will travel to Capitol Hill early on Friday to make a last-ditch appeal to his fellow Democrats to support a package of trade bills vital to his Asian policy agenda, according to a House Democratic aide.

The visit comes shortly before the House of Representatives is scheduled to vote on “fast-track” trade authority for Obama, as well as aid for workers who lose their jobs as a result of trade deals. The outcome on the House floor is uncertain, according to aides.