FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama to attend U.S. House Democrats' meeting before trade vote
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
June 12, 2015 / 1:05 PM / 2 years ago

Obama to attend U.S. House Democrats' meeting before trade vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama will travel to Capitol Hill early on Friday to make a last-ditch appeal to his fellow Democrats to support a package of trade bills vital to his Asian policy agenda, according to a House Democratic aide.

The visit comes shortly before the House of Representatives is scheduled to vote on “fast-track” trade authority for Obama, as well as aid for workers who lose their jobs as a result of trade deals. The outcome on the House floor is uncertain, according to aides.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.