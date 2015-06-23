FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House urges Congress to send trade bills to Obama for signing this week
June 23, 2015 / 5:00 PM / 2 years ago

White House urges Congress to send trade bills to Obama for signing this week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Tuesday urged the U.S. Congress to send trade legislation to President Barack Obama for signing this week.

The U.S. Senate is headed toward showdown votes this week on legislation key to a Pacific trade pact, with some Democrats essential to passing the measure vowing to support it again and others undecided on whether to change their votes to oppose the bill.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest, at his daily briefing, urged lawmakers to keep up the momentum and pass the legislation so Obama can sign it.

Reporting By Susan Heavey and Steve Holland; Editing by Bill Trott

