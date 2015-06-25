FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama calls trade bills a 'win' for workers, will sign soon
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
June 25, 2015 / 5:54 PM / 2 years ago

Obama calls trade bills a 'win' for workers, will sign soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama called two linked trade bills passed by Congress this week a “win” for workers, the White House said on Thursday, following the passage of Trade Adjustment Assistance and Trade Promotion Authority legislation.

He called the bills “strong, high-standard agreements for free and fair trade” and added that he would continue to press U.S. lawmakers to pass legislation cracking down on countries that break the rules.

The president will sign the trade bills as soon as they reach his desk, the statement said.

Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.