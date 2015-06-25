Obama calls trade bills a 'win' for workers, will sign soon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama called two linked trade bills passed by Congress this week a “win” for workers, the White House said on Thursday, following the passage of Trade Adjustment Assistance and Trade Promotion Authority legislation.

He called the bills “strong, high-standard agreements for free and fair trade” and added that he would continue to press U.S. lawmakers to pass legislation cracking down on countries that break the rules.

The president will sign the trade bills as soon as they reach his desk, the statement said.