Obama, Republican Kasich meet to strategize on TPP trade deal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Friday met with Ohio's Republican Governor John Kasich and other high-profile business and political leaders to strategize about how to secure U.S. approval of the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal.

"If you're frustrated about rules of trade that disadvantage America, if you're frustrated about jobs being shipped overseas ... then you want to get this thing passed, you want to get this thing done," Obama told reporters in the Oval Office.