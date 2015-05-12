Obama, Senate Democrats huddle on next steps for fast-track trade bill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama huddled with Senate Democrats on Tuesday to talk about how to move forward after Democrats blocked debate on granting him trade promotion authority (TPA), an administration official said.
“The president convened a meeting today with Senate Democrats, including members who have publicly indicated their support for advancing a TPA bill, to discuss a path forward for this legislation,” the official said, speaking on background.
Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Eric Beech