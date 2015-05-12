Obama, 10 Democratic senators meet after fast-track trade bill blocked

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama held a “constructive session” with 10 Democratic senators on Tuesday after a vote in which they blocked the fast-track trade bill needed to finalize a Pacific trade pact, the White House said in a statement.

“Members in attendance reiterated their support for TPA (Trade Promotion Authority) legislation that will pave the way for high-standard trade agreements that support good American jobs, protect our workers and environment, and ensure that the United States, and not countries like China, write the rules for the global economy,” the White House said.