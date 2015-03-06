FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. officials back complaint about imported paper from China, others
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
March 6, 2015 / 11:42 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. officials back complaint about imported paper from China, others

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. trade officials on Friday found reasonable evidence that the local paper industry is at risk from cheap imports of uncoated paper, including copy paper used in homes and offices across the country.

The affirmative vote by the U.S. International Trade Commission means investigations will continue into imports from China, Indonesia, Brazil, Portugal and Australia after a complaint from Domtar Corporation, Packaging Corporation of America (PCA), Finch Paper LLC and P.H. Glatfelter Company.

The complaint covers uncoated paper in sheets used to make envelopes, book pages and even monthly phone bills.

The Department of Commerce is due to make a preliminary determination on whether to impose duties for subsidies in April and for dumping in June.

Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Alan Crosby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.