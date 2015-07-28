FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. probe finds some Canadian paper imports subsidized, sets duties
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breakingviews
July 28, 2015 / 11:51 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. probe finds some Canadian paper imports subsidized, sets duties

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An investigation into imports of supercalendered paper from Canada found on a preliminary basis that producers and exporters there received countervailable subsidies ranging from 2.04 percent to 20.33 percent, the U.S. Department of Commerce said on Tuesday.

As a result, Commerce will ask U.S. Customs and Border Protection to require cash deposits as countervailing duties from Canadian exporters based on the preliminary rates.

Supercalendered paper is uncoated printing paper used to produce such materials as magazines, catalogs, corporate brochures, flyers and directories.

Commerce said it found preliminary subsidy rates of 20.33 percent for Port Hawkesbury Paper LP and 2.04 percent for Resolute FP Canada Inc, with all other producers and exporters in Canada assigned a rate of 11.19 percent.

The probe, announced in March, was sparked by complaints from an industry group consisting of Madison Paper Industries of Maine, owned by Finland’s UPM-Kymmene Corp, and Verso Corp of Ohio, and was backed by unions.

Commerce said in 2014 that imports of supercalendered paper from Canada were valued at an estimated $868.4 million.

Reporting by Eric Walsh and Krista Hughes; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.