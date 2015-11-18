FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. trade commission backs import duties on Canadian paper
November 18, 2015 / 6:49 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. trade commission backs import duties on Canadian paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission on Wednesday backed import duties on printing paper from Canada after finding U.S. producers were harmed by the imports.

The ITC’s final vote on supercalendered paper, used to produce such materials as magazines, catalogs, corporate brochures, flyers and directories, affects companies including Resolute Forest Products and Catalyst Paper.

The U.S. Department of Commerce last month set final anti-subsidy duties as high as 20.18 percent on the goods after a complaint by U.S.-based Madison Paper Industries of Maine, owned by Finland’s UPM-Kymmene Corp, and Verso Corp of Ohio.

Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Andrew Hay

