April 23, 2015 / 2:26 AM / 2 years ago

Top House Democrat backs plan on currency sanctions in trade bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Democratic Leader, Representative Nancy Pelosi (C) introduces her colleague members of the U.S. House of Representatives during talks with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (not in picture) at Abe's official residence in Tokyo in this file photo taken on April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kimimasa Mayama/Pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The leader of the Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Wednesday she supported planned legislation to speed trade deals through Congress while requiring enforceable currency provisions to future pacts.

The statement followed Democratic Representative Sander Levin’s announcement that he would offer an alternative to a trade promotion authority bill under consideration that does not require sanctions for currency manipulators.

“I support the Levin substitute,” House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi said in a statement.

Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
