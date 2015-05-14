FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. House's Pelosi says concerned about "fast-track" bill's time frame
May 14, 2015 / 3:32 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. House's Pelosi says concerned about "fast-track" bill's time frame

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. House Minority leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) holds a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday she had concerns over the duration of a bill in Congress to give President Barack Obama “fast-track” authority to negotiate trade deals.

The bill would let Congress vote to approve or reject trade deals but not change individual provisions. It would authorize this power for three years, with a three-year extension possible.

Of the six-year time frame that would be given to Obama and his successor, Pelosi told reporters: “This is really effectively a six year...carte blanche for fast track.”

Pelosi added that the fast-track authority could apply to unknown trade deals in the future “and I would hope there could be some addressing of the length of time.”

She did not say whether the White House was interested in paring back the duration of the proposed authority.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Will Dunham and Lisa Lambert

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

