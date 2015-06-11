Pelosi wants federal workers included in bill to help Americans hurt by trade deals

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday federal employees should be included in a bill that would provide help to American worker hurt by trade deals.

The legislation is part of a package of bills related to President Barack Obama’s push for a Pacific Rim trade pact. The core of the debate focuses on an effort to give Obama fast-track negotiating authority to reach trade deals.

Pelosi would not say whether she would vote for the fast-track bill if her concerns about public employees were addressed. “I will be making my statement in full probably on the floor of the House tomorrow,” she said.