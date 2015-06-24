House Democratic leader Pelosi supports worker aid bill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama’s drive for “fast-track” trade negotiating authority got a new boost on Wednesday when House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi announced she will support a companion bill providing aid to American workers hurt by trade deals.

“I will support its passage because it can open the door to a full debate” on the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal Obama is negotiating with 11 other Pacific Rim nations, Pelosi said in a letter to her Democratic colleagues.

A House vote on the worker retraining program could come on Thursday and Obama has demanded both this bill and the fast-track legislation.