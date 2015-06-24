FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
House Democratic leader Pelosi supports worker aid bill
#Politics
June 24, 2015

House Democratic leader Pelosi supports worker aid bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. House Minority leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) holds a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama’s drive for “fast-track” trade negotiating authority got a new boost on Wednesday when House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi announced she will support a companion bill providing aid to American workers hurt by trade deals.

“I will support its passage because it can open the door to a full debate” on the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal Obama is negotiating with 11 other Pacific Rim nations, Pelosi said in a letter to her Democratic colleagues.

A House vote on the worker retraining program could come on Thursday and Obama has demanded both this bill and the fast-track legislation.

Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
