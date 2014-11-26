U.S. to continue probe of pipe imports from South Korea, Turkey

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. trade officials voted on Wednesday to continue investigations into imports of line pipe from South Korea and Turkey, which could end in tariffs on the products.

The U.S. International Trade Commission found a reasonable indication that U.S. producers of the pipe, used for oil or gas pipelines, were materially injured by the imports, giving the green light for the case to continue.

Companies including Northwest Pipe Company, JMC Steel Group division Energex and Maverick Tube Corporation complained that imports from the two countries rose 38.9 percent from 2011 to 2012 and forced local producers to cut prices.

The investigation could have an impact on products produced by South Korea’s Dongbu Steel, Husteel Co, Korea Cast Iron Pipe Industry Co Ltd and SamKang M&T Co, as well as Turkey’s Borusan Mannesmann Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret AS and ERBOSAN Erciyas Tube Industry and Trade Co.

The Department of Commerce is due to make its preliminary ruling on whether the goods are unfairly subsidized by Jan. 9 and whether they are sold below cost in the United States by March 25.