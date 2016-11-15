FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
US trade panel eyes Qualcomm patent complaint against Chinese firms
November 15, 2016 / 5:45 PM / 9 months ago

US trade panel eyes Qualcomm patent complaint against Chinese firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

One of many Qualcomm buildings is shown in San Diego, California, U.S. on November 3, 2015.Mike Blake/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Tuesday it had voted to investigate whether some electronic mobile devices from Chinese companies contain hardware and software components that infringe upon patents owned by Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O).

The panel, acting on a complaint by Qualcomm, said it would look at integrated circuits, cameras, systems-on-chips and other technology used by China-based companies Zhuhai Meizu Technology Co, Ltd; Zhuhai Meizu Telecom Equipment Co, Ltd; Dest Technology Limited and LGYD Limited. Overseas Electronics, Inc, of Chicago also was named as a respondent in the action.

Qualcomm has asked the commission to issue a limited exclusion order and cease and desist orders against the companies.

Reporting by David Alexander

