U.S. Congress Republican leaders voice support for twin trade bills

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Republican leaders of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate on Wednesday issued a joint statement emphasizing their intention to work for passage of both a “fast-track” trade negotiating bill and aid for workers who lose their jobs as a result of trade deals.

House Speaker John Boehner and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell issued the statement as they maneuvered to stage votes on bills important to President Barack Obama’s trade agenda, especially in Asia.