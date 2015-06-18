FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Congress Republican leaders voice support for twin trade bills
June 18, 2015 / 1:38 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Congress Republican leaders voice support for twin trade bills

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Speaker of the House John Boehner walks to the House Chamber where members of congress were voting on a package of trade bills in the U.S. Capitol in Washington June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Republican leaders of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate on Wednesday issued a joint statement emphasizing their intention to work for passage of both a “fast-track” trade negotiating bill and aid for workers who lose their jobs as a result of trade deals.

House Speaker John Boehner and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell issued the statement as they maneuvered to stage votes on bills important to President Barack Obama’s trade agenda, especially in Asia.

Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Sandra Maler

