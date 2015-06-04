FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Paul Ryan says House close to passing trade authority
June 4, 2015

Paul Ryan says House close to passing trade authority

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Paul Ryan (R-WI) (R) arrives to hold a committtee hearing on the topic of U.S. economic growth at the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Paul Ryan said on Thursday lawmakers were “within striking distance” of having enough votes to pass Trade Promotion Authority legislation in the House of Representatives.

Ryan, the Republican chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, told reporters it was a good week for picking up votes to pass TPA but “we’re not quite there yet.”

However, he predicted the measure would pass, saying, “I have never been as confident about it as I am right now.”

Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Doina Chiacu

