White House supports Senate's trade secrets bill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday it “strongly supports” the Senate trade secrets bill that gives companies greater legal protections and allows them for the first time to sue in federal court if secrets are stolen.
Protection of trade secrets “promotes innovation that is the engine of the Nation’s economy and minimizes threats to American businesses, the U.S. economy, and national security interests,” the White House said in a statement.
Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Jonathan Oatis