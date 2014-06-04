China expresses 'strong dissatisfaction' with U.S. solar tariff

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Ministry of Commerce on Wednesday expressed its “strong dissatisfaction” with a decision by the United States to impose preliminary tariffs on Chinese solar products.

In a notice posted on its website, the ministry said the United States had “ignored the facts” and abused trade rules in order to protect its own industry, adding that the use of trade measures “would not solve the development problems of the U.S. solar industry.”

The United States slapped new import duties on solar panels and other related products from China on Tuesday after the Commerce department ruled they were produced using Chinese government subsidies, potentially inflaming trade tensions between the two countries.